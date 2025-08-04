News in Brief Podcast | Week 31 | De minimis, tariff talk and Q2 earnings
In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, the team recaps this week’s supply ...
M&A intro…
CULTURE
Pictures speak louder the words at times.
That said, cultural fit is normally one of the key attributes that acquisitive companies claim is an important ingredient for a merger.
But in the case of DSV, whose M&A activity is based entirely on the financial benefits and consequent clout, company culture has not been a consideration. In fact, the companies that it has acquired have for ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article