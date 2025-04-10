By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 10/04/2025

Yesterday the tariff landscape changed yet again, with a by now familiar abruptness, as the US president announced a 90-day pause on tariff hikes for most countries, while raising the rate on imports from China to 125%.

The European Commission also announced that despite “strong support from member states” for the adoption of the EU countermeasures, it “wants to give negotiations a chance”.

But EC president, Ursula von der Leyen, warned: “If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in. Preparatory ...

