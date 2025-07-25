Air cargo: Tension along Asian supply chains as shippers await US decisions
“It’s really very quiet. Everybody is waiting for the final result.” And no, we’re not talking ...
“The fabric of trade is fundamentally changing” as global negotiations begin to cement, and the EU readies countermeasures for a possible ‘no deal’ on 1 August.
Yesterday, the EC published a 257-page document outlining retaliatory duty rates for US imports should a suitable deal not ...
