By Alison Koo 10/04/2025

Asian exporters that withheld shipments due to US import tariffs were quick to backtrack today, after US president Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the “Liberation Day” tariffs for all affected countries except China, which has been slapped with cumulative tariffs of 125%.

Forwarder contacts in the region told The Loadstar shippers had been asking about booking container space before more changes in the US tariff policy. The pause means tariffs on imports from many countries are now at a ...

