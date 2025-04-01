Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV in pain – regulatory risk weighs, 'zero upside' from Schenker buy

Time and money
ID 280706424 © Andrew Angelov | Dreamstime.com
By

The dispiriting stock market weakness of DSV is a punch in the face of the Danish forwarder’s backers, who strongly believe in its Big M&A push via Schenker.

Indeed 

Duly flagged by DeskOne…

… its shares have been under a huge amount of pressure in recent times, yesterday closing Q1 25 at Dkr1,332.5, not far off an intra-day low of Dkr1,323.5 yesterday (31 March). That new DSV nadir for 2025 compares with its unaffected ex-Schenker level of Dkr1,249.5… how is that possible?

Blame the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV M&A radar Viking Ironclad Age

    Most read news

    Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter

    'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business

    Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls

    White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'

    New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?

    Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar

    Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals

    Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2

    Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders

    Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk

    CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades

    Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'

    De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators

    Morphing from Mærsk Logistics to Mærsk Forwarding?

    Shippers have hard choices to make, says GSF, as tariffs begin to bite

    Europe has an 'incredible opportunity', despite slow growth rate