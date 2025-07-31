CMA CGM eyes HPH sale after Ceva shines in a 'stable' second quarter
CMA CGM has expressed interest in the Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) sale in a bid ...
In its first quarterly results since it completed the acquisition of DB Schenker, DSV chief executive Jens Lund said today the integration of the German business was off to “a great start”.
With DB Schenker contributing materially to two of the three months in the reporting ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article