Maersk reports strong results in Q2, but bullish market 'may be short-lived'
Maersk today revealed its Q2 lifted volumes were just a cut above overall market growth, ...
Whether in its current form AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) has the legs to run higher as it nears a 52-week high of about Dkr14,000 on the stock market, is highly debatable…
… but we were certainly prepared*…
(*Click to expand the table above; check out our DeskOne take on 3 July.)
… for higher earnings guidance – as disclosed today – to the end of the year; in turn leading to stronger free cash flow (FcF) estimates for 2025.
As stated under our ’First Reaction’ ...
