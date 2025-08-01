By Gavin van Marle 01/08/2025

A bit of hit and miss was the main consensus among analysts in the hours running up to the DSV second-quarter earnings call this week.

Naturally, most eyes were on how the recently acquired DB Schenker had performed in its first two months under the new ownership.

Perhaps the extensive coverage in the Danish press about chief executive Jens Lund’s management style was in his mind as he adopted a positively jovial tone during his prepared remarks, immediately addressing Schenker.