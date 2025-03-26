HMM takes delivery of its first methanol-powered containership
South Korean shipping line HMM has taken delivery of the HMM Green (above), the first ...
US importers and shippers await the outcome of the final hearing on the new administration’s proposal to tax millions from Chinese-built vessels – but some carriers will be less worried than others.
Today marks the second, and last, hearing on the US Trade Representative’s proposed 301 rule: a bid to revive US shipbuilding that threatens to slap Chinese-built vessels and Chinese carriers calling at US ports with fees of some $1.5m per call.
The Loadstar has already reported how Monday’s ...
