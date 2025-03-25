By Alex Lennane 25/03/2025

The Trump administration’s plan to revive US shipbuilding by levying hefty fees on China-built or -flagged vessels calling at US ports is running into a hail of criticism from a broad range of US industry groups, including US vessel operators.

Virtually all welcome the idea of revitalising US shipbuilding, but they claim studies show it would cause significant harm to US businesses and the economy.

Yesterday kicked off a two-day session of hearings on the planned charges put forward by the Office ...

