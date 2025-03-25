Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
The future of ecommerce by air may be in doubt – but the semiconductor industry, ...
The Trump administration’s plan to revive US shipbuilding by levying hefty fees on China-built or -flagged vessels calling at US ports is running into a hail of criticism from a broad range of US industry groups, including US vessel operators.
Virtually all welcome the idea of revitalising US shipbuilding, but they claim studies show it would cause significant harm to US businesses and the economy.
Yesterday kicked off a two-day session of hearings on the planned charges put forward by the Office ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Calling all shippers!
Please give us a minute of your time to answer the following questions:
Comment on this article