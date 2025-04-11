'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

By Alexander Whiteman 11/04/2025

DSV’s acquisition of DB Schenker could “end in disaster”, as forwarders warn that hostility to the individual firms could lead to a refusal to work with the merged entity.

On Tuesday, DSV cleared a major hurdle to the deal with European Commission (EC) approval, claiming the “transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact in markets where the companies are active”.

With the EC’s sign-off, all that stands in the way of the agreement ...

