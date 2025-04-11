'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

Top forwarders all set for cash flow boost as earnings sag
When being flush is bad
DSV’s acquisition of DB Schenker could “end in disaster”, as forwarders warn that hostility to the individual firms could lead to a refusal to work with the merged entity.
On Tuesday, DSV cleared a major hurdle to the deal with European Commission (EC) approval, claiming the “transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact in markets where the companies are active”.
With the EC’s sign-off, all that stands in the way of the agreement ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
