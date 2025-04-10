Transatlantic turbulence as carriers' focus switches to 'what we can control'
In this new world of uncertainty, it will be agility that wins in air – ...
The US government has pushed ahead with plans to revitalise its shipbuilding industry, after President Trump issued an executive order yesterday entitled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance”.
However, the threat of severe fees on Chinese-built ships calling at US ports, by the US Trade Representative under the 301 rule, has yet to materialise.
“The commercial shipbuilding capacity and maritime workforce of the United States has been weakened by decades of government neglect, leading to the decline of a once strong industrial base, while ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
Dirk PetersApril 10, 2025 at 2:59 pm
If the 10 % service fee for crossborder traffic comes based on the sum of customs duties, taxes and harbor maintenance fee it could be a serious amount that makes imports via rail through Canadian ports uneconomical.