By Gavin van Marle 10/04/2025

The US government has pushed ahead with plans to revitalise its shipbuilding industry, after President Trump issued an executive order yesterday entitled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance”.

However, the threat of severe fees on Chinese-built ships calling at US ports, by the US Trade Representative under the 301 rule, has yet to materialise.

“The commercial shipbuilding capacity and maritime workforce of the United States has been weakened by decades of government neglect, leading to the decline of a once strong industrial base, while ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN