Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
US importers are “being put in an impossible situation” – to ship or not to ...
Donald Trump’s tariff war has seen several Asian exporters cancelling container bookings, as US cargo receivers are now wary of having to pay higher prices for the goods.
Taiwanese cardboard manufacturers with factories in Vietnam have reported having to cancel as many as 300 container-loads of goods, after the US president slapped a 46% tariff on goods from the country.
Orders for May and beyond are also uncertain.
One manufacturer told The Loadstar: “We have been told not to proceed with any shipments ...
