Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Donald Trump’s tariff war has seen several Asian exporters cancelling container bookings, as US cargo ...
Vietnam Airlines, which has been carrying cargo in passenger aircraft, plans to launch a freight subsidiary in 2026, in response to rising demand for air freight.
The state-owned airline made this announcement during its AGM on Thursday, during which its 2024 financial ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article