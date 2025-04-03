Wan Hai launches another regional loop as India-Vietnam trade expands

By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 03/04/2025

Taiwanese carrier Wan Hai Lines is targeting the trade expansion between India and Vietnam as the regional supply chain dynamics change.

The carrier has launched an intra-Asia loop linking Cat Lai Port (at Ho Chi Minh City) with Chennai, a gateway to southern India.

Deploying four 2,200 teu ships, the Tamil Nadu–Thailand Express (TTX) will offer a rotation of Cat Lai-Laem Chabang-Singapore-Port Kelang (North)-Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Port Kelang (North)-Singapore-Cat Lai – a 28-day round-trip.

“This new service will ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN