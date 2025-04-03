Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Wan Hai launches another regional loop as India-Vietnam trade expands

Wan-Hai-322
By

Taiwanese carrier Wan Hai Lines is targeting the trade expansion between India and Vietnam as the regional supply chain dynamics change.

The carrier has launched an intra-Asia loop linking Cat Lai Port (at Ho Chi Minh City) with Chennai, a gateway to southern India.

Deploying four 2,200 teu ships, the Tamil Nadu–Thailand Express (TTX) will offer a rotation of Cat Lai-Laem Chabang-Singapore-Port Kelang (North)-Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Port Kelang (North)-Singapore-Cat Lai – a 28-day round-trip.

“This new service will ...

    Topics

    South East Asia Vietnam Wan Hai Lines

