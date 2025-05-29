The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks trade lanes, tech - and tariffs
In this interview podcast Charlotte Goldstone chats with Tom Bradley, director and GM for Amazon ...
Soon after it emerged that the United States Court of International Trade blocked the Trump Tariffs, the US President earlier today turned to his social media platform to make absolutely clear where…
… HE stands.
Good Lord
That, incidentally, came the day after my ex-colleague Robert Armstrong, now with the Financial Times, was picked up by CNBC and multiple press agencies (well done, Rob!) because he recently coined the acronym “TACO” – Trump Always Chickens Out. How to explain that is simple: Tariff ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article