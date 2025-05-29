By Alessandro Pasetti 29/05/2025

Soon after it emerged that the United States Court of International Trade blocked the Trump Tariffs, the US President earlier today turned to his social media platform to make absolutely clear where…

… HE stands.

Good Lord

That, incidentally, came the day after my ex-colleague Robert Armstrong, now with the Financial Times, was picked up by CNBC and multiple press agencies (well done, Rob!) because he recently coined the acronym “TACO” – Trump Always Chickens Out. How to explain that is simple: Tariff ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN