The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks trade lanes, tech - and tariffs

Tariffs stymied: From Nixon to Trump 2.0 – Supreme Court beckons
In this interview podcast Charlotte Goldstone chats with Tom Bradley, director and GM for Amazon Air Cargo, about new and existing trade lanes, how to be reliable in an unreliable market and how flexibility is key for customer satisfaction.
Mr Bradley gives The Loadstar exclusive details on Amazon Air Cargo’s latest move into the Latin America market and its agreement with Colombian flag carrier airline Avianca, as well as a look into its European network ahead of Air Cargo Europe.
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
