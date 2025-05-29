The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks trade lanes, tech - and tariffs

By LoadstarEditorial 29/05/2025

In this interview podcast Charlotte Goldstone chats with Tom Bradley, director and GM for Amazon Air Cargo, about new and existing trade lanes, how to be reliable in an unreliable market and how flexibility is key for customer satisfaction.

Mr Bradley gives The Loadstar exclusive details on Amazon Air Cargo’s latest move into the Latin America market and its agreement with Colombian flag carrier airline Avianca, as well as a look into its European network ahead of Air Cargo Europe.

Tom Bradley joined Amazon ...

