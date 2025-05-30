Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail

dreamstime_s_366112591
© Skypixel
By

The whiplash continues. As expected, the White House won a reprieve in an appeals court, which allowed a temporary pause in the tariff ban while the appeal is heard. If the president loses, it will likely go to the Supreme Court.

In fact, if the pause had not been allowed, the White House said it would have sought immediate “emergency relief” at the Supreme Court. 

So, what are the key dates? The plaintiffs who brought the case, a group of 12 ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    courting judgment Trade tariffs Trump 2.0

    Most read news

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports