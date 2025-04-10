'Stop-gap measures' shippers could use to cope with the China tariff crisis
Exporters in China are invoking short-term emergency supply chain plans to try to mitigate tariff ...
The US’s considerable de minimis fee and tariff hike will “cripple the [air cargo] industry” as regular ecommerce shipments become no longer economically viable, according to industry experts.
It had been previously reported by The Loadstar, and other media outlets, that countries mulling a change to their de minimis exemption – such as the EU and US – would have little impact on the ecommerce consumer.
Data platform Rotate revealed back in September that over 80% of survey respondents agreed that ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article