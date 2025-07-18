Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
Interest in charters and freighters is high from the sub-continent, where demand is “surging” according ...
Global airfreight rates have edged up this week, including on transpacific eastbound, as the US reciprocal tariff deadline looms.
But there are questions over where inventory is being held in the world, which will inevitably impact rates and demand.
Greater China to North America ticked up ...
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
Don't rely on social media for tariff clarity, shippers warned
What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption
Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
