Transpac GRIs fail to prop up under-pressure container spot freight rates
It was a relatively flat week for pricing on the major deepsea box shipping trades, ...
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Front-loading frenzy has made traditional H2 peak season 'unlikely'
Canada and Mexico get cosy with trade plan to bypass US
Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
Mexican airport modernisation plan unlikely to boost cargo facilities
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Tradelanes: Overcapacity on Asia-S America impacting alliances and rates
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
Trading tensions with the US may push Brazil closer to China
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article