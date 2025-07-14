BBC: Trump says EU and Mexico face 30% tariff from August
BBC reports: President Donald Trump has announced that the European Union and Mexico will face a ...
’Wait until it’s formal’, is the advice to shippers who are still in the dark after being promised US tariff clarity on 9 July.
Over the weekend, US president Donald Trump took to social media and threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the ...
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market
Peek through 'the veil of ignorance' with DSV, DHL, K+N & Mærsk
Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports
