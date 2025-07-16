Ethan Harris: Tip of the tariffs

Don't rely on social media for tariff clarity, shippers warned
‘Wait until it’s formal’, is the advice to shippers still in the dark after being ...
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption
Interest in larger tonnage picks up amid flurry of newbuild orders
