By Charlotte Goldstone 09/04/2025

Carriers have started suspending planned transpacific services as the trade war between the US and China escalates and demand dampens.

Yesterday, Premier Alliance member ONE confirmed that its PN4 service, due to start in May, would be “suspended until further notice”.

Destine Ozuygur, chief analyst at eeSea, said: “While the service had faced postponement back since early December, the timing aligns precisely with the tariff-related struggles that are heavy on carriers’ minds.”

She said eeSea analysts were also “keeping a close eye” ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN