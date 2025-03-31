By Charlotte Goldstone 31/03/2025

“Stricter Customs regulations” from the EU’s ICS2 will see “stricter enforcement”, Hapag-Lloyd has warned, and European forwarders “have encountered significant challenges”.

From tomorrow, 1 April, the EU is ramping-up its Import Control System 2 (ICS2) – an advance cargo information system designed to improve supply chain security – on requirements for all non-EU imports.

It will become mandatory for all house-level filers (freight forwarders, importers, ground handling agents, etc) to connect to ICS2 and submit entry summary declarations (ENS), filings for ...

