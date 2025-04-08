By Charlotte Goldstone 08/04/2025

US importers are “being put in an impossible situation” – to ship or not to ship – as uncertainty about tomorrow’s mass-tariff implementation mounts.

At the end of last week, China announced that from 10 April it would retaliate against the US’s 34% ‘reciprocal’ tariff and hit US goods with its own 34% tariff.

While this isn’t equal to the full 54% tariff rate to which Chinese imports into the US are now subject, China also imposed export restrictions on critical minerals ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN