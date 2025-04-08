Global container demand declines spurred by backhaul blues
All eyes on the tariff fallout
US importers are “being put in an impossible situation” – to ship or not to ship – as uncertainty about tomorrow’s mass-tariff implementation mounts.
At the end of last week, China announced that from 10 April it would retaliate against the US’s 34% ‘reciprocal’ tariff and hit US goods with its own 34% tariff.
While this isn’t equal to the full 54% tariff rate to which Chinese imports into the US are now subject, China also imposed export restrictions on critical minerals ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales
Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article