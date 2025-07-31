Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Indian exporters hope for US trade deal after 25% tariff blow

dreamstime_s_269351565
© Awargula |
By

Indian exports to the US face a 25% tariff – along with other penalty shocks – from 1 August, threatening to redefine the much-hyped trade diversification playbook in Asian supply chain dynamics.

The cumulative level could surpass China’s 30% tariffs, while its manufacturing rival, Vietnam, remains ...

    Topics

    India Trade tariffs US