News / EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

DB Schenker - Volta Trucks
Photo: DB Schenker
By

DSV has cleared a major hurdle in its planned acquisition of DB Schenker after the European Commission approved the deal. 

Yesterday marked the deadline for the Commission to comment on the deal, and whether any measures would need to be taken for the acquisition to go through. 

The commission said it had “concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active.

“In particular, the Commission examined the effects ...

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV EU M&A Takeover Talk

