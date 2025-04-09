Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage
Pacific International Lines (PIL) has chartered one of its ships to Hapag-Lloyd for three years, ...
Hapag-Lloyd “took the bigger risk” in the partnership with Maersk in the Gemini Cooperation, according to head of hubs and collaboration at APM Terminals Lars Mikael Jensen.
At a recent event to mark the launch of Maersk’s latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, Mr Jensen said the partnership would “reorient the make-up of the container shipping sector”, but stressed that the Danish carrier was not as exposed.
“Compared with us, Hapag-Loyd took a far bigger risk in ...
