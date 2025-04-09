By Alexander Whiteman 09/04/2025

Hapag-Lloyd “took the bigger risk” in the partnership with Maersk in the Gemini Cooperation, according to head of hubs and collaboration at APM Terminals Lars Mikael Jensen.

At a recent event to mark the launch of Maersk’s latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, Mr Jensen said the partnership would “reorient the make-up of the container shipping sector”, but stressed that the Danish carrier was not as exposed.

“Compared with us, Hapag-Loyd took a far bigger risk in ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN