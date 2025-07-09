Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
The first cracks in the Gemini partners’ philosophy of limiting direct calls on their Asia-Europe ...
Shippers and forwarders in central and southern Europe using the Croatian container gateway of Rijeka will soon be able to directly compare the different container supply chains offered by the new global shipping alliances.
This week, Maersk announced that the Gemini Cooperation’s Asia-Mediterranean Gem Asia Med ...
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
EXCLUSIVE: Toll Group poaches top executive from DHL GF – sources
