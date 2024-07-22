Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage

Ocean freight hits the jackpot as cherries line up for a controlled modal switch
For a number of airlines, the cherry season marks a highlight on the calendar: over ...
BA: BIG WINUPS: ON WATCHDSV: EXPECTATIONS RUNNING HIGH WMT: LEAST SHORTED STOCK KNIN: EARNINGS NEXTDHL: ENVISION DEALDHL: NEW CHINESE PARTNERFDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGING
BA: BIG WINUPS: ON WATCHDSV: EXPECTATIONS RUNNING HIGH WMT: LEAST SHORTED STOCK KNIN: EARNINGS NEXTDHL: ENVISION DEALDHL: NEW CHINESE PARTNERFDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGING
An electrical fire at the weekend on the maiden voyage of Maersk Frankfurt, in the Arabian Sea some 190km off Goa, has claimed the life of a Filipino crewmember.
The 5,500 teu vessel was said to be ‘stable’ this morning, with four Indian coastguard vessels – Sachet, Sujeet, Samrat and Varaha – fighting the fire.
On charter to Maersk, the vessel was delivered from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding to its Japanese owner, Tokei Kaiun, in May and was on its maiden voyage under the management of Bernhard Schulte.
Aerial footage from Saturday showed a vessel using a water jet to cool down smouldering containers, and later scenes include coastguard personnel dropping bags of dry chemicals onto the deck from a helicopter.
“The fire-fighting operation is still on… we are in control of the fire, but because of the containers and based on past experience, it takes three to four days before it is fully doused,” Manoj Bhatia, deputy inspector general of the Indian Coast Guard, Goa, told The Times of India this morning.
“And even after dousing, the area remains heated. We have also requested the state agencies to prepare for any exigencies that may take place because of oil pollution, in case things deteriorate further.”
The fire started after an explosion, which an early Reuters report indicated was caused by an electrical short-circuit. The vessel was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the time.
According to local reports, the vessel may have some dangerous cargo aboard, although the fire is said to be affecting boxes low down in the container stack, where IMDG shipments are unlikely to be located.
One Filipino crewmember is reported to have died in the fire, with the remaining two Ukrainians, a Russian and 17 Filipino nationals said to be unhurt.
“The ship’s operator reported a body in the lashing bridge, but it is impossible to reach it because of the flames,” the Panama Maritime Authority said yesterday. “The Indian authorities are focusing their efforts to fight the fire and guarantee the safety of the ship and the crew.”
You can see a video of the Indian coastguard putting out the fire, here.
Check out today’s News in Brief podcast – all you need to know in 12 minutes!
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders
Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Intra-Asia services suffering as smaller box ships are diverted to long-haul trades
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article