By Alexander Whiteman 04/04/2025

Some shippers have paused transport into the US amid the chaos thrown up by the new tariff regime, with hopes of a rash of reshoring into the country fast fading.

Dubbed “Liberation Day” by Donald Trump, the US announced imposition of sweeping tariffs on almost every country on Wednesday to address administration beliefs of exploitative practices by trade partners.

China today responded with a multi-pronged attack, announcing that from 10 April, it will hit all US goods with ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN