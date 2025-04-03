By Alexander Whiteman 03/04/2025

Shippers feel paralysed by the uncertainty thrown up by the sweeping new US tariff regime – but forwarders could win big from the chaos.

President Trump announced what has been dubbed “the big one” and “liberation day” last night, imposing a base 10% on all imports, but countries he deems to have engaged in egregious trade policies against the US are hit with tariffs of as much as 46%.

Responding to the news during DHL’s capital ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN