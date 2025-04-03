Canada pledges funds to diversify trade strategy as US relations sour
Trump’s trade war has provoked “total hatred” north of the border, with Canada’s PM vowing ...
Shippers feel paralysed by the uncertainty thrown up by the sweeping new US tariff regime – but forwarders could win big from the chaos.
President Trump announced what has been dubbed “the big one” and “liberation day” last night, imposing a base 10% on all imports, but countries he deems to have engaged in egregious trade policies against the US are hit with tariffs of as much as 46%.
Responding to the news during DHL’s capital ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
