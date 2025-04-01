By Alexander Whiteman 01/04/2025

Maersk is looking to build an “Amazon for logistics” with its integrator strategy, supported by in-house software developments.

During an event marking the launch of its latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, regional business development manager Martijn van Heezik said the Danish carrier now had more than 5,000 people in its software team.

“The idea is that we want to develop as much of the software in-house as we can – where it makes sense to do ...

