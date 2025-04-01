Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
“Stricter Customs regulations” from the EU’s ICS2 will see “stricter enforcement”, Hapag-Lloyd has warned, and ...
Maersk is looking to build an “Amazon for logistics” with its integrator strategy, supported by in-house software developments.
During an event marking the launch of its latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, regional business development manager Martijn van Heezik said the Danish carrier now had more than 5,000 people in its software team.
“The idea is that we want to develop as much of the software in-house as we can – where it makes sense to do ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
