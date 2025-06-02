FedEx and Amazon partner-up again in new deal to move large parcels
Six years after going their separate ways, FedEx and Amazon have hooked up again, to ...
Electric aircraft engines are three-times more efficient than traditional-fuel alternatives, says one operator, claiming it has a clear route to market and commencement of cargo operations.
Showcasing Beta Technologies’ Alia model, head of commercial sales Patrick Buckles claimed the engine the team had developed was already at 98% efficiency, in comparison with traditional power’s 30% average efficiency.
“What this means is that the aircraft will gain capability as it ages, a consequence of improvements in battery ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
