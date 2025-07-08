Italy seizes $51m from Rhenus, investigates FedEx, Amazon, GLS & DHL in labour supply probe

Peek through 'the veil of ignorance' with DSV, DHL, K+N & Mærsk
Spot the outcome, if you can
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article