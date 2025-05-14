Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Employment in the US logistics sector changed course to cuts last month, and predictions envisage ...
Six years after going their separate ways, FedEx and Amazon have hooked up again, to move large parcels.
Details are elusive, making it hard to see how deep the engagement goes, but it’s unlikely to result in a torrent of Amazon parcels into the integrator’s network. However, both sides should benefit from the reunion.
Under the multi-year agreement, FedEx will make residential deliveries of “select large packages” to Amazon customers, which does indicate a limited scope ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
APMM floats along on 'solid' Q1 profitability in Ocean, well prepared for choppy water
MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year
