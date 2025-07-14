'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
It seems the recent container freight spot rate rally on the Asia-North Europe trade might ...
Supply chain disruptions have coalesced into a nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters and importers facing an uncertain market environment due to US tariff challenges.
A glitch in the Bangladesh customs portal, known as Asycuda World System, running for more than a week, is the latest pain point ...
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market
Peek through 'the veil of ignorance' with DSV, DHL, K+N & Mærsk
