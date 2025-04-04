Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

Airfreight rates are climbing as shippers rush to move goods before a  potential trade war and removal of the US de minimis exemption – but beware a possible rate collapse.  

Despite “volatile and fractious” markets in March, global air freight rates have been stronger again since last month, according to data recorded by TAC Index.

Its global Baltic Air Freight Index gained 7.1% over the four weeks to 31 March, to leave it up a “solid” 5.1% year on year. 

“This ...

