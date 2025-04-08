By Gavin van Marle 08/04/2025

Israeli container shipping line Zim has announced long-term charters for a series of ten new 11,500 teu dual-fuel LNG box ships.

The carrier added that the deal would entail a “total charter hire consideration of approximately $2.3bn” over the course of the charter lengths – typically, in Zim’s case, 10 years – of the vessels, which would “serve across Zim’s various global trades”.

However, it also revealed that the ships – seven of which will by owned by TMS Group-subsidiary Container Ventures ...

