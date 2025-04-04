By Alex Lennane 04/04/2025

Chinese ecommerce seller Temu looks as if it is already diversifying away from the US after announcing today that it had signed an MoU with DHL Group, with the German integrator set to “support Temu’s local-to-local initiative, which expects to eventually account for 80% of its sales in Europe”.

In a statement, the two companies said: “The agreement aims to enhance collaboration to better support local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in established markets as well as in growth markets, such ...

