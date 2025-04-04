Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Airfreight rates are climbing as shippers rush to move goods before a potential trade war ...
Chinese ecommerce seller Temu looks as if it is already diversifying away from the US after announcing today that it had signed an MoU with DHL Group, with the German integrator set to “support Temu’s local-to-local initiative, which expects to eventually account for 80% of its sales in Europe”.
In a statement, the two companies said: “The agreement aims to enhance collaboration to better support local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in established markets as well as in growth markets, such ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
Maersk not concerned by Trump hostility to green fuels for ships
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
It's a struggle for 'digital' forwarders, with 'poster boy' Flexport losing value
