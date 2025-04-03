By Charlotte Goldstone 03/04/2025

Logistics company Dachser has reported significant growth, driven by acquisitions, and eyes Americas and Asia expansion in light of Europe’s stagnating economy.

In its 2024 full year earnings report, the family-owned German company revealed its group revenue and increased by 13% to some €8bn ($8.6bn).

This growth is largely due to the acquisitions of DACHSER & FERCAM Italia, Frigoscandia, and Brummer, explained Dachser, which appeared on the balance sheet for the first time in 2024.

This also resulted in an additional 3,300 employees, expansion ...

