Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Dachser's acquisitions make for a successful 2024

dachserbremen
By

Logistics company Dachser has reported significant growth, driven by acquisitions, and eyes Americas and Asia expansion in light of Europe’s stagnating economy. 

In its 2024 full year earnings report, the family-owned German company revealed its group revenue and increased by 13% to some €8bn ($8.6bn). 

This growth is largely due to the acquisitions of DACHSER & FERCAM Italia, Frigoscandia, and Brummer, explained Dachser, which appeared on the balance sheet for the first time in 2024.  

This also resulted in an additional 3,300 employees, expansion ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Annuals Dachser financial results results

    Most read news

    Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations

    Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline

    New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?

    Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders

    Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar

    Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'

    Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs

    Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2

    Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk

    De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators

    CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades

    Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies

    Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years

    Maersk not concerned by Trump hostility to green fuels for ships

    Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 13 | USTR hearing; WestJet Cargo's future?  