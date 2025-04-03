Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
Deutsche Bahn today delivered its 2024 results, enjoying the “very favourable” €19.2bn revenue from DB ...
Logistics company Dachser has reported significant growth, driven by acquisitions, and eyes Americas and Asia expansion in light of Europe’s stagnating economy.
In its 2024 full year earnings report, the family-owned German company revealed its group revenue and increased by 13% to some €8bn ($8.6bn).
This growth is largely due to the acquisitions of DACHSER & FERCAM Italia, Frigoscandia, and Brummer, explained Dachser, which appeared on the balance sheet for the first time in 2024.
This also resulted in an additional 3,300 employees, expansion ...
