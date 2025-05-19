Receive FREE Newsletter
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook

CMA CGM’s shipping line was exactly in line with the average market growth in Q1, revealed last week by CTS to be 4.2%. 

The French shipping group, which loves to slip out its results on a Friday evening, carried 5.85m teu, up exactly 4.2%, in the period, increasing revenue 11.5%, to $8.75bn.

Ebitda was up 30%, to $2.53bn, while the ebitda margin was up 4.1 percentage points to 28.9%. Average revenue per teu was $1,498, up 7.1% year on year, just ...

