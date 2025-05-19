By Alex Lennane 19/05/2025

CMA CGM’s shipping line was exactly in line with the average market growth in Q1, revealed last week by CTS to be 4.2%.

The French shipping group, which loves to slip out its results on a Friday evening, carried 5.85m teu, up exactly 4.2%, in the period, increasing revenue 11.5%, to $8.75bn.

Ebitda was up 30%, to $2.53bn, while the ebitda margin was up 4.1 percentage points to 28.9%. Average revenue per teu was $1,498, up 7.1% year on year, just ...

