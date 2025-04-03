By Alex Lennane 03/04/2025

CMA CGM’s much-heralded $20bn investment in the US could be in doubt after French president Emmanuel Macron called for a suspension of European investments in the US, following yesterday’s tariff announcement.

Speaking to a group French business leaders and politicians, he said: “Future investments, investments announced in the last weeks, should be suspended for a time for as long as the situation with the United States is not clarified.

“What would be the message if big European actors invest billions of euros ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN