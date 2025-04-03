Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

2021 09 02 Mr R Saade et Mr Macron
Mr R Saade et Mr Macron meet at CMA CGM's HQ in September 2021
By

CMA CGM’s much-heralded $20bn investment in the US could be in doubt after French president Emmanuel Macron called for a suspension of European investments in the US, following yesterday’s tariff announcement. 

Speaking to a group French business leaders and politicians, he said: “Future investments, investments announced in the last weeks, should be suspended for a time for as long as the situation with the United States is not clarified. 

“What would be the message if big European actors invest billions of euros ...

