By Alex Lennane 29/05/2025

Temu owner PDD Holdings has pledged to support its merchants in the face of trade volatility, even as it announced a 38% fall in operating profit in its first quarter.

Revenues rose 10%, to $13.1bn ? of which $6.4bn was from transaction services – while costs rose 25%, mainly from “increased fulfilment and payment processing fees”. Operating profit was $2.21bn.

Chair and co-CEO Chen Lei explained in an earnings call: “Competition in the Chinese ecommerce sector has further intensified. As a third-party ...

