Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
Any shipper waking up to discover that large swathes of President Trump’s tariffs have been ...
Temu owner PDD Holdings has pledged to support its merchants in the face of trade volatility, even as it announced a 38% fall in operating profit in its first quarter.
Revenues rose 10%, to $13.1bn ? of which $6.4bn was from transaction services – while costs rose 25%, mainly from “increased fulfilment and payment processing fees”. Operating profit was $2.21bn.
Chair and co-CEO Chen Lei explained in an earnings call: “Competition in the Chinese ecommerce sector has further intensified. As a third-party ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article