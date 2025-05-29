Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Temu pledges to support its merchants in the face of 'external headwinds'

dreamstime_s_317324606
© Boarding1now
By

Temu owner PDD Holdings has pledged to support its merchants in the face of trade volatility, even as it announced a 38% fall in operating profit in its first quarter. 

Revenues rose 10%, to $13.1bn ? of which $6.4bn was from transaction services – while costs rose 25%, mainly from “increased fulfilment and payment processing fees”. Operating profit was $2.21bn. 

Chair and co-CEO Chen Lei explained in an earnings call: “Competition in the Chinese ecommerce sector has further intensified. As a third-party ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ecommerce financial results Temu Trade tariffs

    Most read news

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    The US flags a most convenient way to boost its shipping fleet

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa