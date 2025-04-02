Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations

By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 02/04/2025

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and its users are bracing for disruption that could shut down the airport. Seismic activity and gas emissions have been building up at Mount Spurr, the tallest volcano in the Aleutian Range, which prompted the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to warn that an eruption is likely within the next two weeks or months.

An image taken by the AVO on 26 March shows plumes of gas rising from the volcano. This in itself is not ...

