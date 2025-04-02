Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Shippers are snapping up air charter capacity as they look to rush goods from all ...
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and its users are bracing for disruption that could shut down the airport. Seismic activity and gas emissions have been building up at Mount Spurr, the tallest volcano in the Aleutian Range, which prompted the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to warn that an eruption is likely within the next two weeks or months.
An image taken by the AVO on 26 March shows plumes of gas rising from the volcano. This in itself is not ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article