By Alexander Whiteman 31/03/2025

Maersk’s environmental agenda will be driven by customers over administrations, amid the increasing uncertainty surrounding government commitments, particularly the US Trump administration, to green policies.

At an event marking the launch of Maersk’s latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, chief commercial officer Karsten Kildahl said: “We are not so concerned by what an administration says, rather we have made our focus the concerns of our customers.”

He added: “The fact is we have plenty of customers who ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN