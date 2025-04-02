India ready to lower US tariffs in exchange for concessions

Canada pledges funds to diversify trade strategy as US relations sour
Trump’s trade war has provoked “total hatred” north of the border, with Canada’s PM vowing ...
India has agreed to the US Terms of Reference for the bilateral trade agreement, after prime minster Modi intervened. US negotiators were in India last week for four days of talks, with India now ready for formal negotiations. India is expected to lower tariffs on US goods in exchange for concessions from the US, reports Indian Express.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has a range of concerns it is putting to some 29 countries. In India’s case, the US is ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
