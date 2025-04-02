India ready to lower US tariffs in exchange for concessions

By Alex Lennane 02/04/2025

India has agreed to the US Terms of Reference for the bilateral trade agreement, after prime minster Modi intervened. US negotiators were in India last week for four days of talks, with India now ready for formal negotiations. India is expected to lower tariffs on US goods in exchange for concessions from the US, reports Indian Express.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has a range of concerns it is putting to some 29 countries. In India’s case, the US is ...

