By Alex Lennane 28/07/2025

The US-China tariff negotiations will, reportedly, be extended for another 90 days, continuing uncertainty in the market.

The news came as the EU succumbed to 15% tariffs from the US, following a near-agreement over the weekend.

But the question now will be how much of these ...

To read this article you need to subscribe. Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.

Current subscriber LOGIN New subscriber REGISTER

LOGIN Please either REGISTER or login below to continue. Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN