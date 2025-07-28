Air cargo: Tension along Asian supply chains as shippers await US decisions
“It’s really very quiet. Everybody is waiting for the final result.” And no, we’re not talking ...
The US-China tariff negotiations will, reportedly, be extended for another 90 days, continuing uncertainty in the market.
The news came as the EU succumbed to 15% tariffs from the US, following a near-agreement over the weekend.
But the question now will be how much of these ...
