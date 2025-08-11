Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Heavy tariffs create a torrid time for India's RMG exporters

India-US
Amid the tariff pushback, Indian textile and apparel exporters have begun to see a trend of US buyers pausing shipments and new orders.

Sources in Tirupur, India’s production and export hub for the sector, near Chennai, have confirmed a slowdown in the ...

    Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) India ready-made garment (RMG) Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) Trump Tariff wars